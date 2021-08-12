The calendars have flipped to August and there’s a great lineup of free programming at the Lanpher Library in Hyde Park.
The August book selection is “Weather” by Jenny Offill. Discussions are held the third Tuesday of each month, this month on Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m.
Copies of the book are available at the library while supplies last. Call 888-4628 if interested.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m., Elsa French Park, 25 Commonwealth Avenue, Vermont’s own butterfly guy, Jerry Schneider, will offer “Making Space for Pollinators.”
Children and adults are invited to take part in a T-shirt activity using fabric dye sprays and plants, butterfly, bat and dragonfly cutouts. Bring your own plain white tee, choose from a selection of kid sizes provided by the library, or purchase one from Jerry for $4.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m., at the library, take part in Celebrate Health in Hyde Park Day.
The library will host its giant book sale on the Lawn and Pete the Cat will be here at 10 a.m. to greet children and give away copies of his books to each child, while supplies last.
No Strings Marionette Company presents a “Tails and Tales” performance Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1 p.m., Legion Field, 55 School St., Johnson, sponsored by Lanpher, Johnson Public Library and the Lamoille Family Center.
