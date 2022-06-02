Take a garden tour of peonies and help support the Lanpher Library in Hyde Park on Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets for the Friends of the Lanpher Library event are $20 and will include three gardens: Crossview Gardens in Morrisville and Szlachetka and McIver gardens in Hyde Park.
There will be refreshments and artists at each garden, a Barr Hill tasting from noon-3 p.m. at the Szlachetkas.
Rain date is Sunday, June 19.
To register, buy tickets and get directions, email lanpherfriends@gmail.com.
