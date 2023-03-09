Laura Johnson, a specialist in pollinator health with University of Vermont Extension pollinator program will share best practices in her talk about her work and its implications on Sunday, March 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Johnson Public Library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snack Shack serves up its last rink-side treats
- Stowe finally fills lengthy pharmacy void
- Elmore resident, Stowe High grad dies in ski accident
- Carol Ann Lambert
- Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics, Feb. 17-23
- Former Johnson foreman receives probation, deferred sentence
- Stacy Jean Kinnon
- Board chair quits, citing ‘volatile’ politics
- Why Vermont can evict Vail from Mount Mansfield
- Man pleads not guilty to child sex charges
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.