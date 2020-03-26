The United Way of Lamoille County has established a COVID-19 Response Fund and Resource page to help support people in Lamoille County most affected by the impacts of this disease.
As social distancing and self-quarantining become the new normal, new economic challenges arise. Many businesses are temporarily closing, and many workers are losing tips, wages or their jobs because of canceled events, business, school closures and quarantines.
The United Way seeks donations to assist people during this difficult time. Every donation will stay in Lamoille County. Every donation also helps bring funding from national sources to Lamoille County.
On April 1, United Way will announce how to obtain these funds. We anticipate distribution will be a combination of individual and micro-grants to organizations.
Make a secure donation at uwlamoille.org/how-to-help/covid-19-response-fund.html, or by calling 802-888-3252. Send checks to: United Way of Lamoille County, 20 Morrisville Plaza, Suite B, Morrisville, VT 05661. Write “recovery fund” below in the memo section.