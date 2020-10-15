With no fall musical scheduled this year, Lamoille Union Theater is going virtual. Partnering with showtix4u.com, an encore performance of the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” is available for streaming.
Performed and recorded at Lamoille Union Middle and High School in 2014, “Beauty and the Beast” online tickets are on sale now for showings Monday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. There are also matinee showings on the weekend.
Tickets are $5 each. Each ticket has a unique access code and cannot be shared on more than one device.
For more information, look for Lamoille Union Theater Program on Facebook or Instagram.
