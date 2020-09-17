The Lamoille Union High School women’s soccer program hosts a bottle drive on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hyde Park town clerk’s office.
Drop off returnables during this time. Social distancing and all safety pre-cautions will take place to ensure the safety of all involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.