EntreEd, the National Consortium for Entrepreneurship Education, has honored Jake Randall, a senior at Lamoille Union High School, for outstanding entrepreneurial achievements.
Randall was nominated by Robert Fredette, an entrepreneurial educator at Lamoille Union.
“Jake has participated in our Lancerships Program over the past three years,” Fredette wrote. “During this time, he has built and led a team of students to become the most successful business (Royal Tees) in our program. He is a goal-driven student, has a tremendous work ethic, and is a team player. He assisted in our presentation at the 2019 EntreEd Forum (via Facetime) and recorded a podcast with EntreEd.
“I am honored to have worked with him for this amount of time.”