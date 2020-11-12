Fourteen seventh and eighth graders and three adults at Lamoille Union Middle School have undertaken a new adventure this fall — performing a play on Zoom.
“The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet” is a spoof of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. It morphs into comedy, with Seuss-like rhymes and language replacing the original blank verse and iambic pentameter.
Mac Waterman and Ellie Neckers star in the title roles. A dozen of their creative classmates portray the feuding Monotone and Capitulate families, with some students playing multiple roles.
The play was recorded online over the past few weeks and painstakingly film-edited by co-director Danielle Peveril.
Kenny Grenier, the other co-director, provided background music, and the producer Patty Jacob provided costumes and props from a suitable social distance.
“The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet” will be streamed for two nights only, Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $9 each. Each ticket has a unique access code and cannot be shared on more than one device.
Visit showtix4u.com and search for Lamoille.
For more information, look for Lamoille Union Theater on Facebook or Instagram.
