A year ago, with a cast of over 50 students, backed up by a 10-piece band, Lamoille Union Theater brought the famous story of the 1899 New York City newsboys’ strike to life in their production of Disney’s “Newsies.”
The pandemic has brought new theatrical licensing rules to life, and the school is now able to livestream the show.
The play was recorded live in November 2019. It was co-directed and produced by Kenny Grenier with music direction by Patty Jacob. Nichole Lefaivre-Damon provided the choreography, co-directed and produced.
Newsies will be streamed nightly at 7 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 22. There are also matinee performances on the weekend. Online tickets are on sale for $10 each. Each ticket has a unique access code and cannot be shared on more than one device.
Visit showtix4u.com; search Lamoille. Look for Lamoille Union Theater on social media.
