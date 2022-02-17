Lamoille Union inducts music scholars

The Lamoille Union High School Music Department held an induction ceremony Feb. 10 for its chapter of Tri-M, the national music honor society. Thirteen new members and 14 continuing members were honored.
Seniors Olive Grove-Griffith, Adelle MacDowell and Kitana Hudgens received recognition as three-year members of Tri-M, which is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors in the department. Student leaders Anna Gale, Jackie Abramsohn, Adelle MacDowell and Olive Grove-Griffith conducted the ceremony in front of family and friends on the Lamoille Union stage.
In December, Tri-M presented a program of holidays favorites at Johnson, Waterville and Eden schools, performing five concerts in one day. With an eclectic mix of band instruments, vocalists, ukuleles and a rhythm section, the group is preparing new music for a spring tour.
Advisors Dan Johnstone, Molly Maroney, and Patty Jacob lead this group of students.
