Fifty years ago, the Class of 1971 walking into the Lamoille Union High School gym to receive diplomas and start their lives as adults — after post-graduation celebrations, of course.
Now, 50 years later the Class of 1971 is ready to celebrate once again.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, the class will gather in the Meeting House at Smugglers’ Notch Resort for an evening of food, drink, laughter and stories. There will be lots of social time followed by a dinner buffet. This very casual gathering will focus on reconnecting and sharing memories, paying tribute to all the classmates who’ve been lost since graduation.
Reunion organizers are still trying to reach Mike Graham, Charlie Hubbard, Kean Mitchell, Mike Phillips, Debbie and Gloria Sheltra, Margaret Smith and Valarie Young. Contact Deanna Judkins (888-2891) or Kelly Daige (635-7028) with any information.
More information can be found on the LUHS 50th Reunion Facebook page. A head count is needed by Sept. 1.
