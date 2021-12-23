Lamoille Union High School inducts honor society members

Lamoille Union High School National Honor Society members welcomed their newest inductees in November.
Music was provided by Lamoille students Ryan Kirkpatrick and Mitchell Barton for the special celebration, which included readings, speeches and a candlelit ceremony.
Current members are Lindsey Bullard, Emma St. Cyr, Noah Burnham, George Sullivan, Adelle MacDowell, Nicole Sweet, Maggie McGee, Kaylee White, Kayla Meegan and Calvin Ziegerhofer. New inductees were: Jackie Abramsohn Thea Koch, Meghan Bezio, Hannah LaRock, Kristina Bishop, Kendall MacLeod, Hayden Cheever, Elizabeth Miller, Liam Dearborn, Joseph Richard, Olivia Demag, Galen Reese, Brie Dussault, Carson Ring, Barrett Freeman, Ella Schroeder, Anna Gale, Mae Searles, Eliana Hathaway, Willow Snow, Azalea Hernandez, Tyler Swenson, Carly Hitchcock, Heidi Tinker, Kitana Hudgens, Kayla Turner, Emily Hutchins and Annabelle Wells.
