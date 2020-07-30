Robert Fredette of Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park is one of five teachers across the country named as winners of the 2020 Leavey Awards for Excellence in Private Enterprise Education.
The award-winning programs range from elementary school through high school. The teachers focus on a wide array of fields, from business to science to special education.
The awards are presented by the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. Each winner receives a $7,500 award. In four decades, more than 600 teachers have received over $4 million in prize money.
Fredette, a teacher for 12 years, is a business education teacher at Lamoille Union High School. He brings his real-world experience as a health club manager to his classes on financial independence, accounting and Lancerships courses.
He’s being honored for the Lancerships program.
In 2018, Fredette began an entrepreneurial adventure with nine students — experiencing the complete business startup process, from product idea to development to sales. In its first year, Lancerships created three businesses.
Today, the program has grown to more than 20 students per semester, operating eight different businesses, from T-shirts to food products such as Lancer bars.
Outside the classroom, Fredette is an avid sports fan and has coached baseball and football.
