Lamoille Union High School’s chapter of National Honor Society is teaming up with the student council to have a canned food drive that will go to the Johnson Food Shelf.
Students are collecting non-perishable items such as canned beans and vegetables, boxed cereal, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, dog and cat food, and canned or dried soups.
Drop off bins are at the Cambridge Post Office, Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park, the Johnson Public Library and the Eden General Store.
The food drive ends on Nov. 23.
