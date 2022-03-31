Lamoille North Supervisory Union is holding preschool screenings for any child who is a resident within the school district and who turns 3 or 4 on or before Sept. 1.
Children who turn 5 after Sept. 1 are also eligible. Contact the school in your town to register for a screening. This also applies to families who send their children to community partner preschool programs.
Attending a screening does not guarantee a placement for the 2022-23 school year as there are limited spots. Screenings for Belvidere and Waterville students are held at Johnson Elementary School.
Upcoming screenings include:
• Eden Central School: Monday, April 4, 8:30-10:30 a.m, and Thursday, May 19, 4-5 p.m. Call Jerri Hulburt at 802-521-5501.
• Johnson Elementary School: Monday, April 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thursday, May 12, 3-6 p.m. Call Chloe White at 802-888-6827.
• Hyde Park Elementary School: Monday, May 2, all day. Call Karen Aither at 802-888-5418.
• Cambridge Elementary School: Monday, May 2, 8-9 a.m., and Tuesday, May 3, 4-5 p.m. Call Beth Brown at 802-521-5601.
