Join the Lamoille North Supervisory Union and chip in on important issues in the community on Monday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Community Education Center at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center.
The supervisory union wants to stay connected to the district’s six communities. Residents’ thoughts, questions and input are vital to the district’s success and long-term sustainability, officials say.
The event will feature group discussions and presentations by Lamoille students. Food, drinks and child care available. Visit bit.ly/3Ex6mQX for more information.
