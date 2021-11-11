Lamoille Neighbors presents a photographic exhibition in the River Arts gallery at the Morrisville Post Office through November.
The photographs show represent the culmination of the class’s efforts over the past year to master the iPhone as a camera. All the photographers are members of Lamoille Neighbors, who studied under Nan Carle Beauregard, a photographer who uses her iPhone Pro 11 as her signature camera.
Members of the group include Wiffy Brooks, Lisa Dimondstein, Ellen Gibs, Marilyn May, Mary Miller, Sue Moore and Olea Smith-Kaland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.