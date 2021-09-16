Do you have empty spots in your garden that could use a little sprucing up with new plants? Come and shop for plants like unusual daylilies, hellebores and more at the Lamoille Neighbors plant sale, Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-noon, 826 Trombley Hill Road, Hyde Park.
Plants come from the best gardeners in Lamoille County. Sale plants are $5, $10 and $15. Some plants are even free and need new homes.
If you have questions please call Ellen Gibs, 978-621-3807.
