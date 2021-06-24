Lamoille Neighbors is expanding its services to Elmore and Wolcott.
Lamoille Neighbors already serves Hyde Park, Morrisville, Johnson and Stowe and helps to minimize social isolation while maximizing independence for Lamoille County seniors, with the goal of keeping seniors in their own homes.
Volunteers offer shopping trips, library book deliveries, speaker events, small in-person outdoor events, help with yard and outdoor work, friendly visit phone calls, transportation, and a newsletter. Financial assistance is available.
To join or volunteer, call Bonnie at 802-585-1233 or go to lamoilleneighbors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.