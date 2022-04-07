Lamoille Union Theater presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical JR,” on Thursday and Friday, April 14 and 15, 7 p.m., at the school auditorium on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Set in a traditional British elementary school complete with plaid uniforms, the play follows the kindergarten adventures of a very smart and special little girl. Meet her cruel parents, rebellious classmates, doting teacher and scary headmistress as Matilda takes her destiny into her own hands.
Drew Thoeni stars as Matilda, the precocious 5-year-old who has already read “War and Peace.” Winter Deslaurier portrays Miss Honey, the schoolteacher who takes a stand for Matilda. Sam Goodell shines as the meaner-than-reality headmistress of Crunchem Hall.
Middle school principal Denise Maurice and dean of students John Brown have supporting roles as Matilda’s horrible parents.
Kenneth Grenier and Danielle Peveril serve as co-directors, while Patricia Jacob is music director.
Lamoille senior Hailee Anetsberger choreographed the cast of 25.
“Matilda” is suitable for children, teens, parents and grandparents and features singing, dancing and enough energy to keep everyone entertained. The show runs about one hour.
General admission tickets are $10 and are available online at showtix4u.com. Search for Lamoille.
