Lamoille Area Interfaith Community is hosting a teach-in during the Passover and Easter holidays on the challenges of homelessness in Lamoille County and to raise public awareness, amplify the voices of those living with homelessness and outline housing advocacy action items.
Come hear the stories of those directly impacted, alongside housing and homelessness experts, clergy and community members who share a vision of basic needs and dignity for all on Wednesday, March 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 1800 Cape Cod Road.
Keynote speaker is Will Eberle, a field director at the Vermont Agency of Human Services. The speaker list also includes community members experiencing homelessness, Rep. Lucy Rogers, Capstone Community Action executive director Sue Minter, Lamoille Community House executive director Kim Anetsberger, clergy and community members.
The free interfaith teach-in also includes refreshments and dessert. Attendance will be in person and virtual adhering to the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe’s COVID-19 visitor policy.
For more information contact the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe at 802-253-1800 or jcogs@jcogs.org.
The event is hosted by Working Communities Challenge, Lamoille Housing Partnership, Lamoille Community House, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Stowe Community Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe, and Bahá’ís of Stowe.
