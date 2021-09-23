Lamoille Housing Partnership holds its annual meeting and a supporter appreciation event Monday, Sept. 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m., at River Arts Community Arts Center in Morrisville.
Reconnect with the partnership community, meet staff and trustees, and hear updates about the group’s work and learn of ways you can get involved.
Enjoy a spread of snacks, beverages and entry into a raffle.
Tell us you’re coming at lamoillehousing.org/2021-annual-meeting.
