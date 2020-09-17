Lamoille Housing Partnership will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, from 3-5 p.m.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom to ensure health and safety protections for staff, board members, residents, and members of the public.
At the meeting, meet Lamoille Housing Partnership’s staff and board of directors, learn about its mission-driven affordable housing work and latest projects, and how you can get involved.
Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, go to bit.ly/2RgvaUP.
The meeting agenda, meeting materials and other details can be found at lamoillehousing.org. For information, call (802) 888-5714.
