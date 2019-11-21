Lamoille Family Center's annual holiday project provides an opportunity for the community to give back to their neighbors and an opportunity for families to gather toys and gifts for their children.
The center is a designated Toys for Tots site for Lamoille County and works with local businesses to collect gifts and donations. Children up to age 12 can participate.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hyde Park VFW Hall, with the help of over 70 volunteers, pre-registered families visit the holiday project to shop for free gifts for their children. Last year, the center helped 151 local families give 337 children a merrier holiday.
Drop off new, unwrapped games, toys, puzzles, books and gifts at LFC or other donation drop-sites: Kinney Drugs in Cambridge and Morrisville; Big Lots, Community National Bank, Curves, Fred’s Energy, O’Reilly Auto Parts, People’s United Bank, Presents of the Past, Union Bank, North Country Federal Credit Union, Pizza on Main and Thompson’s, all in Morrisville; Once Upon A Time, Swimming Hole, Bear Pond Books, Blessed Sacrament Church, Stowe; Union Bank and Johnson Farm and Garden in Johnson; Lamoille Valley Chevrolet and Fork and Gavel, Hyde Park.
Monetary donations help fill gaps in need right before the big day. Donate coins at NAPA Auto Parts and Turning Heads Salon in Morrisville. Send checks to Lamoille Family Center, 480 Cady’s Falls Road, Morrisville, VT 05661.
For more information, contact Wendy at LFC by Friday, Dec. 6, at 802-888-5229.