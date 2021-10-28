Every year Lamoille Union High School dance coach and teacher Nichole Lefaivre asks her students who they would like to support on their annual dance recital benefit.
This year, her students chose Lamoille County Mental Health Services.
The dance recital benefit has been going on for almost 10 years, but due to COVID-19 did not happen last year. This year, students from the dance program will be joined by dancers from Lamoille Valley Dance Academy, Ballet Wolcott, the SSC Company and Lamoille Union High School alumni dancers.
The recorded performances can be seen online, 6 p.m. every day from Friday, Oct. 29 to Friday, Nov. 5.
All proceeds benefit Lamoille County Mental Health Services.
Get tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/56893.
