The Lamoille County Players, stewards of the historic Hyde Park Opera House, received a $25,200 cultural facilities matching grant from the Vermont Arts Council and its partners to upgrade the opera house lighting system.
The old lighting and electrical system was outdated and inefficient, and the support bars were difficult to access. The new system is more energy efficient and will enhance future theatrical productions with improved color spectrum and lighting capabilities.
These grants, plus matching donations from the community, help Vermont nonprofit organizations and municipalities enhance, create or expand the capacity of an existing building to provide cultural activities for the public and foster cultural vitality.
