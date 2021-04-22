“Hey, let’s put on a show!” Those immortal words were what started the Lamoille County Players almost 70 years ago. Back in 1951, as a fundraiser, members of the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park decided to put on a show in the then dormant Hyde Park Opera House.
Auditions for the musical comedy “Annie” will take place May 1 and 2 at the opera house on Main Street. Auditioners must schedule a specific time to audition at lcplayers.com/annie.
“After a long year of checking the mail and the furnace, and watching dust accumulate at the opera house, I’m thrilled to welcome people back to the stage,” says co-director and music director Patricia Jacob of Jeffersonville. Jacob, along with do-director and music director Kenny Grenier of Eden and producer Gail Patrice Deuso of Hyde Park, have been working on detailed plans to safely and responsibly bring community theater back to the community.
After a year of a pandemic, “Annie,” it seems turns out to be a great choice for a return to the stage.
“We can all absorb a bit of Little Orphan Annie’s optimism,” says Jacob.
There will be no live audiences this time. Instead, the Players will film multiple, live performances of the production from July 30 to Aug. 1. Recordings will be available for ticketed, livestreaming in late August.
