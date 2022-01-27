Lamoille County Players holds its annual meeting Saturday, Jan. 29, 1 p.m., at the Hyde Park VFW, 129 VFW Drive.
Food and drinks will not be served, and proof of vaccination is required to attend in person. Proof of vaccination can be a vaccine card or a photo of card. Masks will be required and provided as needed. Zoom is also an option.
Check the Lamoille County Players website for details, due to the constantly changing COVID situation, and for the Zoom link.
