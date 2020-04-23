The Lamoille County Players at the Hyde Park Opera House “regret to inform you that we will not be producing ‘The Philadelphia Story’ or ‘Annie’ in 2020.
We remain hopeful that we’ll be able to proceed with the remainder of the season as scheduled — the Children’s Theater Workshop, ‘Carousel’ and ‘Clue on Stage.’ Due to the continuing uncertainty, ticket sales will remain on hold for the time being.
“While we are sad to make this decision, we believe this is the safest course of action for our casts, crews, and patrons.”
Registration for the Children’s Theater Workshop has been postponed until May 1, though that is subject to change, depending on the pandemic.