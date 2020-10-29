Everyone Eats offers restaurant-prepared meals — with ingredients drawn from local farms — to those who could use a bit of extra support through the COVID pandemic.
Capstone Community Action and Shift Meals of Skinny Pancake are overseeing this program in Central Vermont and have organized a bi-weekly distribution pick-up at the Wolcott United Methodist Church, beginning Friday, Nov. 6, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and continuing every other Friday through Dec. 11.
Order your meals in advance at bit.ly/3kuhgvv.
There are two large distribution events in Johnson on Friday, Oct. 30, and Friday, Nov. 13, both from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Johnson: Lamoille Field Days, Route 100C.
Register here for those events at bit.ly/35CJQob.
Questions? Contact Eloise Reid at ereid@capstonevt.org or Pat Thompson at pajt8817@aol.com, for the Wolcott distributions.
