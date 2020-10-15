Lamoille County is holding a Register to Vote Day, Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at four sites: Jeffersonville/Cambridge roundabout; Big Lots/McDonalds Shopping Center; Johnson Main Street; and Stowe Main Street.
It’s an easy, quick way to register to vote. There will be stickers and buttons if you want to encourage others to register to vote.
Contact Bari Gladstone at barig2527@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.