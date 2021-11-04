The Lamoille County Democratic Committee met Tuesday, Oct. 25, to elect new officers.
Scott Weathers of Stowe was re-elected county chair, and Lee Ruark of Jeffersonville was elected vice-chair. Other officers include Deborah Klein, Wolcott, re-elected as secretary, and Bruce Olsson of Elmore, who was re-elected treasurer.
Lamoille Democrats’ next meeting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m.
They will host Rep. Ann Pugh, chair of the House Human Services Committee, and Lucy Leriche, vice president of Vermont public policy at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
This conversation will focus on Prop 5, an amendment to the Vermont State Constitution that will create a right to reproductive freedom.
If you would like to receive Zoom information to attend this upcoming meeting, email Weathers at scott.weathers@mail.harvard.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.