Kim Anetsberger is the new executive director of Lamoille Community House, a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Hyde Park.
She stepped in as interim director last February.
“Kim’s positive energy, thoughtful approach, and experience with other local nonprofits has already brought so much to our organization,” said Corey Perpall, Lamoille Community House board chair. “With every challenge that came our way during COVID-19, Kim rose to the occasion, ensuring that she and her staff continued serving guests professionally and in-person. She is a true leader and champion for this vulnerable population.”
Anetsberger’s extensive experience working in human services includes case management at the Lamoille Restorative Center, two years as an intake coordinator at Good Samaritan Haven, and relief advocacy at the Clarina Howard Nichols Center. She has worked with the Lamoille Community House since November 2019 when she was hired part-time to train and supervise staff and manage grant reporting.
Lamoille Community House offers shelter, warm meals and connection to services to adults experiencing homelessness. Last winter, the shelter served 36 guests, providing 1,455 bed nights and 1,725 meals.
Information: lamoilleshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.