Lamoille Community Food Share’s first Green Bag Day of spring is Saturday, April 10.
Celebrate the new season by donating a bag of groceries to be shared with a neighbor.
Please be sure the food is not expired.
Drive thru at 197 Harrel St., Morrisville, and leave your donation on the table between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Busy Saturday? Drop it by anytime the food share is open, Monday through Friday, 9-11:30 a.m., and Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m. Go through the drive thru and leave it in the blue bin.
Check out lcfoodshare.org for more details.
