Lamoille Chamber of Commerce has set three dates for its Legislative Update Series.
Meetings via Zoom will be held on Mondays, 8-9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, Feb. 22 and March 29.
The meetings feature updates from local representatives, including a Q&A portion after each legislator gets an opportunity to speak.
Pre-register at conta.cc/2JYOZ30.
Questions for the legislators? Email them ahead of time to executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com.
