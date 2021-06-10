Lamoille Chamber of Commerce is holding an in-person mixer Monday, June 21, 5-7 p.m., at the Copley Country Club Veranda Bar & Grill, 441 Copley Country Club Road, Morrisville.
Enjoy hors d’oeuvres provided; the bar and kitchen will be open for purchases.
Everyone is welcome to this night of networking and socializing.
For more information, contact Tess Milner, executive director, at executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com.
