Elmore and the Elmore Lake Association have been awarded a grant for $19,506 from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Watershed Management Division.
This aquatic nuisance control grant was used to control of Eurasian watermilfoil, a non-native invasive plant first observed in Lake Elmore in 2002.
Each year since, the department has provided partial funding for the control and management of this invasive weed.
In addition, a portion of the grant was used to support a greeter program at the lake to inspect and inform boaters of transferring invasive species from location to location.
