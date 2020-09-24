Knights of Columbus famous chicken barbecue returns Saturday, Oct. 3, Hardwick Knights of Columbus Hall, 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.
Enjoy a half chicken, baked potato, homemade cole slaw, roll and water. Cost is $12.50, prepaid by Sept. 30; $15.00 day of the barbecue.
Takeout only rain or shine. Don’t miss out so reserve today: Richard, 472-8283 or Bear, 472-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.