On Saturday, March 25, King Me will play at the Waterville town hall to raise money for the Waterville Elementary School sixth-grade trip to Lake George.
The cover band offers an eclectic play list, including The Grateful Dead, Zac Brown, John Denver, and 311, just to name a few.
