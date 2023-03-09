Mark your calendars for the King Me concert on Saturday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m., Waterville Town Hall, to help Waterville’s sixth graders reach their fundraising goal for a graduation trip to Great Escape and Silver Bay Campground.
The concert features music by King Me, a raffle for a $500 Visa card, hot food and baked goods. The music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, kids 12 and under free.
