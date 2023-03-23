At the 2023 State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl on March 11, 4-H'ers demonstrated their ability to answer dairy-related questions quickly and accurately under pressure.
The competition, held at the University of Vermont in Burlington, attracted 43 competitors, ages 8 to 18. It included a written exam and several rounds of oral questions on a wide range of topics including cattle breeds, dairy nutrition, herd health, feeds and forages, anatomy, genetics, milk production and the dairy industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.