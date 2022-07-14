KeruBo headlines the Tuesday Night Live stage July 19 at Legion Field, School Street in Johnson, 6-8:30 p.m.
The free concert series is supported by local businesses. Just bring a blanket or chair. There are also a variety of vendors on site and Johnson Historical Society bakers promise a great selection of homemade pies plus McKenzie hot dogs.
Parking is along School Street, in the Elementary School parking lot, and at the McClelland Building lot on College Hill. Summer showers may dampen the enthusiasm for a few minutes; but it is lightning and thunder that cancels the event.
Next up on July 26 is Mal Maiz.
More information at 802-730-2943.
