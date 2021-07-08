Healthy Lamoille Valley’s parent and caregiver workgroup offers a few simple steps toward keeping the youth in your life substance free this summer.
Keep drinks with alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks in separate coolers and monitor the alcohol at your gatherings and in your home. Monitor and lock up any adult use cannabis/marijuana. One of the biggest reasons youth use substances is that they are easy to access. Parents and other adults have the power to limit access.
The workgroup has created a sticker set (21+ Cooler and Drinks for All) with a tipsheet for hosting safe gatherings. Request a set by emailing jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org.
Healthy Lamoille Valley is a coalition working to reduce youth substance misuse and support healthy activities for youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.