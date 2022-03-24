Justice for Dogs is holding its spring flea market at the Morrisville VFW, Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3.
In addition to the flea market, there will also be a plant sale, bake sale, bottle drive, lantern auction and a kitten “baby shower.”
Bring kitten food, non-clumping litter, toys, used baby blankets and bedding and cat carriers in very good condition and receive a goodie bag.
On April 2, Justice For Dogs will be selling dog bandanas to raise money for Lacing Up for Cancer. It will also be selling luminary bags.
Friday, April 1 is donation day. Drop off donated items from 9 a.m-5 p.m. at the Morrisville VFW. Clean, quality household items and clean, nice clothing items will be accepted.
Market hours are April 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and April 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring your returnable bottles and cans to the VFW all three days, April 1-3.
