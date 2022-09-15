Justice For Dogs is seeking quality household items — clean and in working order — for its next flea market, Friday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct.1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wolcott Town Hall.
Drop off donated items at the town hall on Thursday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Please no car seats, TVs, computers, cribs, helmets, pressure cookers, knives, dehumidifiers, books, shoes, fluorescent bulbs, things with filters, construction supplies and big furniture that can’t easily be moved.
The flea market also features a plant sale with unique plants, bake sale, lantern auction and 50/50 raffle.
