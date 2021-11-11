The Justice for Dogs craft show is back for its 15th year, Saturday, Nov. 13, Hazen Union High School gym, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be 50-plus crafters, the lantern auction and silent auction with many nice items to choose from. This is an all-crafters event with no direct sales vendors.
Justice for Dogs is an all-volunteer local animal rescue group serving both dogs and cats. All proceeds from events go to benefit and assist the animals.
Masks are required at the craft show.
For more information visit justicefordogsvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.