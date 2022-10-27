Justice For Dogs, a Wolcott-based animal rescue organization, holds its 16th annual crafts show Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Hazen Union High School gym in Hardwick from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The show features over 50 crafters, who all produce handcrafted items and food. There will be door prizes, music, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and a lantern auction.
A pet food drive will also be held so if you’d like to donate dog and cat food, treats, cat litter or other animal supplies, bring your donations to the show. The dogs and cats at Justice for Dogs are all local animals, and never brought in from out of state.
