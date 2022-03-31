Each month, Lanpher Memorial Library hosts a junior naturalist program through the Lamoille County Nature Center.
The Monday programs are free, informative and interactive. All are at 6 p.m. Upcoming events are April 11, vernal pool party; May 16, humble bumblebees; and June 20, snakes of Vermont.
Regular weekly storytime programs resume in May and stay tuned for the library’s summer plans. Questions?
Call us at 802-888-4628 or go to lanpherlibrary.org.
