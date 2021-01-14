The Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille envisions a community that embodies inclusion, equity and justice as values central to our identity.
It is committed to building a safe community, where all people experience dignity and respect, and all are welcome with kindness and belonging.
Coalition meetings are held on Zoom the second Wednesday of each month from 5-6:30 p.m., and each month a different theme is explored. To be added to the invite list, email realamoillevt@gmail.com.
