The Johnson Historical Society a walking tour of the Whiting-Hill Cemetery, aka the Old Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. starting from the Holcomb House, 188 Main Street East in Johnson.
The cemetery is directly across the street.
A brief history of the cemetery will be presented at the Holcomb House by Duncan Hastings. The tour at the cemetery will include portrayals of deceased Johnson citizens, including John Weir, Lucy Scott, Eunice Huntington, Mary Chesamore and others represented by members of the historical society. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the tour. All are welcome to the free event.
More information at johnsonhistoricalsociety.org or contact Lois Frey at volunteerlois7263@gmail.com or (802) 635-7826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.